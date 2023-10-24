Kajol poses with Rani Mukerji; shares PICS of son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgan serving bhog at Durga Puja

Bollywood actress Kajol has a massive following on social media, and she loves keeping her 15.2 million followers on Instagram updated about her day-to-day life. For the last two days, the actress has been sharing some lovely glimpses from Durga Puja celebrations. The actress decked up in a bright pink saree for Saptami. Meanwhile, she stunned in a golden saree as she visited a Pujo pandal in Mumbai for Maha Navami. Now, Kajol has shared lovely pictures from Maha Navami celebrations, and one of them shows her posing with her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji.

Kajol shares pictures with Rani Mukerji, Yug Devgan and Aaman Devgan from Durga Puja celebrations

On Tuesday morning, Kajol shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. The first few pictures give fans a closer look at the outfit she wore for Durga Puja celebrations yesterday. She donned a beautiful golden saree with a matching blouse and accessorized with red bangles, golden sandals, and a huge red bindi on her forehead.

The next few pictures feature her son Yug Devgan and nephew Aaman Devgan. The two served at the bhog during Durga Puja celebrations and were also seen posing with Kajol in one of the pictures. Meanwhile, the last picture is a special one as it shows Kajol posing with Rani Mukerji.

In her caption, Kajol wrote, “Third day . Shubho Navami. And it was an amazing day. My son served at the bhog and understood why I do it every year.. a newbie @aamandevgan served and felt the power of the puja. So many people that I love were there and so many happy feelings all over.”

She further added, “The pujo has ended for everyone else but we still have a just our thing so that feels a little better .. there is a feeling of sadness mixed with elation that it was a successful year and now it’s at an end.. #ranimukherji #aamandevgan #yugdevgan #durgapuja #mahanavami.”

Apart from Kajol and Rani Mukerji, a number of other Bollywood celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were spotted visiting Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Kajol also shared pictures with Jackie Shroff from Durga Puja celebration, and wrote, “To the OG clothes horse… The best dressed and kindest man around @apnabhidu.”

ALSO READ: Kajol shares candid post with ‘OG clothes horse’ Jackie Shroff from Durga Puja festivities; PICS