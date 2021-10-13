Kajol posing for her special photographer today at the Durga Puja will win your heart; VIDEO

It is that time of the year again when everyone is indulged in celebrating Durga Puja with a lot of pomp and Show. Well, like every year many Bollywood celebrities either organize their own Durga Puja or visit different pandals to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Kajol is one of the many Bollywood actresses, who believes in celebrating this festival with a lot of enthusiasm. We are getting to see some lovely pictures of the actress surfacing on the internet ever since the puja has begun. But today, we saw her son turning into a personal photographer for the actress and it is one of the cutest videos you will see on the internet today.

In the video, we can see Kajol standing on the stage right in front of the Goddess idol. The actress looks stunning in a purple coloured saree that has a golden border and golden work on it. She paired it with a golden embellished thin strap blouse and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Her son Yug, who stood below the stage in front of her held the camera in his hand and asked his mom to pose for him. Indeed, Kajol has a special photographer just for her this time.

Take a look:

To recall, Kajol had made the headlines on Tuesday as well wherein she was seen attending Durga Puja and got emotional white meeting her uncle after a long time. Kajol was wearing a hot pink saree with a mirror work blouse. She has opted for bold makeup and red lipstick.

