Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and others come together to celebrate Ashtami; SEE PICS
Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at the pandal.
Navratri is celebrated widely in India. The festival of Navratri marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the 'Asur' or Demon Mahishasura. Every day is dedicated to Goddess Durga’s different incarnations. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. Bollywood celebrities also celebrate the festival. Kajol, Rani Mukerji to Ayan Mukerji were spotted at a Durga Puja pandal celebrating the festival along with Jaya Bachchan, Mouni Roy.
Kajol opted for an embroidered peach colour saree and was seen in a hair bun. The actress's makeup was up to the mark. Rani Mukerji also wore a golden colour saree and was looking beautiful. Both posed for the shutterbugs. Jaya Bachchan opted for a traditional red and white colour cotton saree. Along with her, veteran actress Tanuja was also seen. Mouni Roy looked mesmerising in a white colour saree. Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the event. They also clicked pictures with their fans.
On Sunday, Kajol shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen helping her son Yug serving bhog to people. She captioned it as ‘So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all... the tradition continues…”
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and is slated to release in the cinemas on 10, February 2023. On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Salaam Venky. Kajol shared the poster on her social media handle. The film will be directed by Revathy and is slated to release in the theatres on 9th December 2022.
