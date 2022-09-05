Kajol is a ray of sunshine in yellow saree as she seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaughcha Raja

Kajol is one of the most gorgeous-looking actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She enjoys a massive fan following and everyone loves to see her on the silver screen. The actress never fails to leave her fans stunned with the gorgeous pictures that she posts on social media. Today too she took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her looking gorgeous in a yellow saree. The Gupt actress visited Lalbaughcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In the pictures, we can see Kajol looking like a true Indian beauty in a yellow saree and a yellow blouse. She has tied a bun and decorated it with a gajra. She wore a chocker necklace and completed her look with green bangles. She can be seen touching the feet of Lord Ganesha as she is surrounded by her team. We have to admit that the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Check out Kajol’s images:

Kajol will next star in Revathi's family drama Salaam Venky whose official release date is not known yet and the film is still in production phase. She will also star in a yet Untitled Disney+ Hotstar web series directed by Suparn Varma.

Talking about her husband, Ajay Devgn he will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

