Kajol recalls Ajay Devgn's iconic Phool Aur Kaante bike stunt created by 'genius' Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgn commenced his acting career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and notably, his iconic split stunt in the film raised several eyebrows. With his father Veeru Devgan being the movie’s stunt coordinator, Ajay Devgn’s adventurous deed in the film was seen repeated in several films of his that followed his debut.

As Phool Aur Kaante clocked 32 years of its release recently, actress Kajol remembered Veeru Devgan, hailing him for curating the stunt that has turned out to be so ‘iconic’. Her husband Ajay Devgn too pitched in showing his agreement with what she wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn became an overnight sensation with the movie and notably, his stunt scene from the film, wherein he was seen standing on two moving bikes, was praised by several. After the movie turned 32 years old, Kajol remembered Veeru Devgan and hailed him for creating the stunt that became ‘iconic’ in Ajay Devgn’s career.

Sharing on her Instagram stories, Kajol wrote, “Let’s all look at the genius of #VeeruDevgan today who created this stunt for his son and made it so very very iconic that till today it marks the beginning of a 32-year-long career…what say @ajaydevgn?”

Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn was quick to respond to his wife’s question as he replied to her on his Instagram story saying, “I wholeheartedly agree.”

Work front of Ajay Devgn

Following his debut film, the actor flaunted his acting skills in several films over the years, some of which include the renowned Golmaal series, Drishyam, Singham, Runway 34, Son Of Sardaar, De De Pyaar De, and many more.

Having commenced the Singham series in 2011, the actor is now preparing for the release of its sequel, Singham Again, and his fierce first look from the film was released recently. Singham Again will also feature other actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

