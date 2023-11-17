Kajol remembers grandmother Shobhana Samarth; says she managed 'own finances but her daughters as well'

Kajol is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Her family consists of big names including Ajay Devgn, her mother Tanuja, and her grandmother Shobhna Samarth who have been a part of cinema. Recently, the Do Patti actress took to social media to remember her grandmother on her 107th birthday.

Kajol remembers Shobhna Samarth

Today, on November 17th, Kajol took to her Instagram to write a post remembering her grandmother and actress Shobhana Samarth on her 107th birthday. Sharing a picture of her from a magazine cover, the DDLJ actress wrote: "On her 107th birthday .. here we have the OG Sita who was at one point and still is to my way of thinking one of the most beautiful women in the world. One of sharpest and most forward thinking women of her time. Who bought her own filters from the United States when they were not available here for her close ups in films!!!"

Kajol then praised her grandma for raising seven granddaughters. "Who knew and managed not only her own finances but her daughters as well and with great success I might add. And yes also had a huge hand in raising her seven granddaughters. This is true #feminism ! For all those who ask me what it means and where I get my attitude from", she added.

Check out her post!

About Shobhana Samarth

Shobhana Samarth was an actress, director, and producer who started her career during the early days of talkies in India. She is best known for her portrayal of Sita in the 1943 film Ram Rajya. Shobhana had four children, including Nutan and Tanuja who went on to become actresses.

Kajol's work front

Kajol was recently seen portraying a lawyer in the web series The Trial. She also appeared in a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Her upcoming projects include Do Patti and Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The former is the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon and is helmed by Kanika Dhillon.

