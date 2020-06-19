  1. Home
Kajol remembers her father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary; Shares beautiful throwback pictures

On father Shomu Mukherjee’s birth anniversary, Kajol shared a heartwarming video featuring throwback pictures of herself with her daddy.
7095 reads Mumbai
Kajol might not be an avid social media user, but she certainly makes a point to create a buzz every time she posts something on her Instagram account. However, her recent Instagram post has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs as she remembered her father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary today. The actress shared a beautiful video featuring throwback pictures of her father with her and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. This overwhelming video also had a voice over by Kajol wherein the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress spoke about how her father believed in her.

She said, “It’s my dad’s birthday today. The most I see him now is in some photos and parts of my mirror. What I remember the most is the way his eyes would light up when he saw me - he believed so fiercely in me from the time that I was born that I grew up knowing that there was at least one person in this whole wide world who believed that I carried the sun on my shoulders. He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper. And he always wanted me to be wild and grow however huge I could imagine just because is he saw it in me and so did he and so did I. I just realised Father’s Day was so close to his birthday till he wasn’t there anymore to celebrate it with.”

In the caption of this post, Kajol extended Father’s Day wishes in advance and urged all the fathers to give the gift of belief to their daughter. “So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls ‘BELIEF’, it’s the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that’s what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn’t ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of ‘Self-belief’ #BelieveInThem #HappyFathersDayInAdvance #BestKindOfMagic,” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Shomu Mukherjee was a known director, writer, and producer and is known for his movies like Fiffty Fiffty, Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam etc.

Also Read: Kajol shares a stunning selfie as she flaunts her voluminous hair and gorgeous smile amid lockdown

Credits :Instagram

