Kajol reveals her favourite character till date, what she loves about Shah Rukh Khan & best thing about 2020

From films to how she is spending her time amid lockdown, Kajol was posed with varied questions as the actress held #AskKajol session on Twitter.

On Sunday, Kajol decided to reconnect with her fans and hold a quick Q&A session. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Who else is bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people everyday? let’s make this lockdown interesting for all of us. Use the #AskKajol and shoot your questions! I’ll try to answer as many as I can." In no time, Kajol's fans were up to the task and began shooting their questions. This also resulted in #AskKajol trending on Twitter for quite sometime.

From films to how she is spending her time amid lockdown, Kajol was posed with varied questions. Kajol is well-known for her onscreen chemistry with friend and co-star . A fan asked Kajol to describe their beloved film Kuch Kuch Hota hai in one word. Kajol replied, "Memories and Friends. Two words." When asked about what's the one thing she likes the most in Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said, "His amazing energy @iamsrk."

A fan also asked Kajol which was her favourite character till date. To that, the actress revealed it was Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me," said Kajol. When a fan asked Kajol what are kitchen experiments amid lockdown, the actress clarified, "Reiterating I don’t cook ! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day."

The year 2020 has been tragic already but Kajol had a positive way to look at it. "What Do You Think Is The Best Thing That Happened In 2020, Thus Far? #AskKajol," a fan questioned the actress. She replied saying, "The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over!"

Memories and Friends. Two words https://t.co/4a77zp6IaS — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over ! https://t.co/LxAZ3GpTqX — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Reiterating I don’t cook ! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day https://t.co/PLL2b3EdDR — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

If not an actor I would probably be a bit of everything. Just like I am today https://t.co/RD2fCShZUY — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me https://t.co/iActVQ4OsE — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen! ;) https://t.co/wscOeeaF7K — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

The only advice I would give to anyone wanting to join the film industry would be to keep ur options open and always have a backup plan https://t.co/3VT8cGGRRp — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

