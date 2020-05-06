Kajol REVEALS her 'lockdown stories' by sharing a still from one of her movies; See photo

Sharing a still from one of her movies, Kajol reveals her lockdown stories by calling Sunday and Monday the same.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. On Sunday, Kajol decided to reconnect with her fans and hold a quick Q&A session. In no time, the actress's fans were up to the task and began shooting their questions. This also resulted in #AskKajol trending on Twitter for quite sometime.

And now, Kajol has shared a still from one of her movies and shared about her lockdown stories. In the pic shared, Kajol looks gorgeous donning a shirt and has her hair tied up like a bun. The actress has paired up her look with her adorable smile and is giving an expression of 'who cares'. Sharing the still, Kajol wrote, "When Sunday and Monday are just the same...#lockdownstories #WaybackWednesday." Well, we all totally agree with what the actress is trying to convey. Don't you? Due to the lockdown, everyday seems the same and it is difficult for one to make out which day it is, right?

Recently, Kajol celebrated as she crossed 10 million fans on Instagram. Sharing a dance video of hers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol wrote, "This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much !Gratefully, yours Kajol."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Check out Kajol's post here:

