Kajol REVEALS her Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co star Saif Ali Khan betrayed her; Here's Why

is all set to reunite with his wife and actress Kajol onscreen after 11 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The two were last seen in You Me Aur Hum. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also brings back Omkara actors and Ajay Devgn to lock horns against each other onscreen. Ajay, Saif and Kajol are busy promoting their film and leaving no stone unturned. Ajay and Kajol are often spotted promoting the movie together. Recently, Kajol shared a picture of Saif and Ajay on her Twitter account.

But what caught our attention was not the picture but Kajol's caption. In the picture, we can see Saif is clean shaved and is donning a pair of sunglasses and showing a peace sign whereas Ajay Devgn is all smiles while posing with his co-star. Sharing the picture, Kajol tweeted, "You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan." For the uninitiated, Saif is currently busy vacationing in Switzerland with his family. Photos and videos from the vacation have already gone viral on the internet. Kajol is teasing Saif for promoting the film without her.

Check out Kajol's tweet here:

You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/kKnecdKOg9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 30, 2019

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie is helmed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. It marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is all set to hit the theaters on 10 January 2020.

