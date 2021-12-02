Kajol reveals how Ajay Devgn’s mother reacted when her friends asked ‘woh tumhe mummy nahi bulati?’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on 24 February 1999. Kajol in a recent chat with Twinkle Khanna spoke about her relationship with Ajay Devgn’s mother Veena. Kajol mentioned that Veena Devgan never forced her to call her ‘mummy’ or ‘maa’. Not only that Veena defended Kajol when her friends asked her ‘does not she call you mummy?’. Kajol praised Ajay’s mom for giving her time and space in order to let their relationship grow organically. Kajol was asked how did she went from calling Ajay’s mother ‘mummy ji’ instead of ‘aunty’ overnight, and Kajol said that she did not.

Speaking to Twinkle Khanna in an interview for Tweak India, Kajol said, “Fortunately for me, my mother-in-law has given me the time and space. I know for a fact that we used to sit and her friends would come over. Her friends would be like, ‘Arre, woh tumhe mummy nahi bulati hai? Maa nahi bulati hai (Doesn’t she call you mummy or mother)?’ And my mother-in-law would turn around very proudly and say that, ‘Woh jab maa bolegi na, dil se niklega, dimaag se nahi niklega (When she calls me mother, it would be from the heart and not because she has to)’.”

“I was so heartened and touched that she is giving me that time to grow into whoever I am supposed to be, that she is giving me that space. I really respect her for that, my respect for her has deepened after that,” said Kajol. Kajol was last seen in a 2021 Netflix film ‘Tribhanga’.

