Kajol reveals Noyonika’s character from The Trial is close to her heart: It's empowering for me as a woman...

Kajol is currently thriving on the success of her latest release, The Trial. The actress is essaying the role of a housewife, Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to take responsibility for herself and her family after being betrayed by her husband. Kajol received immense praise for her performance and the show has also gained a massive number of views from the audience. Now, the director of the series Supan S Varma, producer Deepak Dhar and Kajol have spoken about the success of the series.

Kajol on the success of web series The Trial

Thrilled with the rave reviews about her acting performance, Kajol expressed how the character of Noyonika is close to her heart. She said, “Noyonika’s character is very close to my heart. She is a strong and practical woman who is always ready to tackle every situation in her life. Hearing the kind of response, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha has received is absolutely humbling. Being able to represent the strength of a woman and being appreciated for that portrayal is empowering for me as a woman and as an actor.”

The Trial director and producer thank the audiences

The director of the series Supan S Varma has also expressed gratitude for the support and love his project has received. He said, “It was an emotional moment bringing love, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha to all of you. The kind words and love that all of you have showered - whether it is the intricacies of the background score and dialogues or our strong and fabulous cast that stole the show, the past few days have been one of my best days so far. Even the industry and my peers have shared their love for our show and the response has been overwhelming. I can't wait for all of you to witness what happens next! The love and positivity that all my friends, family and fans have given me for The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha truly adds a feather to my cap, after The Family Man, Rana Naidu, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and now The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, it just empowers me to create path breaking content and bring new stories to entertain all of you!”

Producer Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia, is humbled by the response and said, “Our only aim is to bring entertainment to audiences through every project we make. The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a special one for us and it’s encouraging for us to see that audiences have loved what we have presented to them. The response to this show is a testament to all the hard work put in by all the teams. And we aim to create more meaningful and entertaining content for the audiences in the future.”

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha starring Kajol in the lead along with the ensemble cast of Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

