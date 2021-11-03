Kajol reveals the reason for not wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday this year; Find out

Kajol reveals the reason for not wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday this year; Find out
Kajol reveals the reason for not wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday this year; Find out (Pic credit - Kajol/Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved and iconic on-screen Jodi’s of Bollywood. Their chemistry, their romance, their bond with each other, everything made fans fall in love with them always. SRK recently celebrated his birthday and wishes poured in from every corner on social media. Hence, when Kajol, who fans would want to see teaming up with SRK for a movie even today, did not wish King Khan they were a little surprised. Today, when the actress held a Q & A session on her Instagram, the DDLJ actress was ultimately asked this question and her reply would win your heart. 

Today evening Kajol started a small Q & A session with her fans on Instagram. She wrote, “I’ll answer the most exciting questions. Go on, ask!” To this one fan asked her “why u didn’t wish SRK?” Kajol chose to answer this question and replied, “What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home.” Well, the actress looked lovely in an orange colour saree that she wore and sat on a couch. She tied a bun and wore great jhumka’s. 

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Kajol spoke about the relevance of OTT platforms. The actress was last in the Netflix film, Tribhanga where she played the role of Anuradha Apte. Speaking about the platform, Kajol said, “I’ve no issues with mediums and platforms. I’ve always maintained that I don’t want to work unless I love the project. That’s why I don’t do too many of them. My basic requirement is: I need to do good, quality work.” She adds, “It (web platform) has given us the ability to tell stories the way we want them to be told without having the pressure of box-office and an economic deadline to alter the storytelling.”

