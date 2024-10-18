Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan once told her to learn acting; opens up about feeling ‘burnt out’ at 18: ‘I cannot move anymore’

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Bollywood's most iconic actors, have mesmerized audiences with their exceptional on-screen chemistry in numerous films. Their legendary pairing might never have occurred if Kajol hadn’t been inspired to continue acting despite feeling “burned out” and like "she couldn't move" after her third film at the age of 18. It was Shah Rukh who encouraged her to "learn to act," suggesting that it would help her enjoy the process much more.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kajol reflected on her role in Udhaar Ki Zindagi, her third film at the age of 18. During that time, Shah Rukh Khan encouraged her to master the techniques of acting, a piece of advice that initially left Kajol feeling baffled.

She said, “I remember I finished the film and before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘You know you just have to learn how to act.’ I was like, ‘What is this? What is he talking about?’ Of course, I’m doing a fabulous job!”

Kajol soon recognized that acting in films was taking a toll on her. By the time she reached her third film, she felt a sense of fatigue setting in and expressed that she was exhausted from performing "heavy-duty roles".

The actor recalled her experience while filming Udhaar Ki Zindagi, noting that as she completed the project, she turned to her mother and expressed her feelings of exhaustion. She mentioned that at just 18 and a half years old, she felt completely burnt out, saying she could no longer cry or use glycerin and didn't want to continue with demanding roles.

Instead, she desired to take on projects with “four scenes and ten songs.” This shift in her preferences led her to sign four films that aligned with her new outlook, including Gunda Raj and Hulchul. She added that it was after this period that she truly learned the craft of acting.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Kajol will be seen on Netflix's Do Patti, releasing on October 25.

