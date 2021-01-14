Kajol reveals she 'didn't face patriarchy'; Says she got lucky as her family backed gender equality

In an interview, Kajol has spoken about her character ‘Anu’ in her upcoming film Tribhanga, gender equality and more.

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tribhanga. She is making her OTT debut with this film and it is going to premiere on January 15. The film also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. Recently, in an interview with the Mid-Day, Kajol has spoken about her character ‘Anu’ in the film, gender equality and more. The actress said that she feels that her character Anu is an extension of herself. "If I don’t filter my words, Anu is 10 steps ahead of me,” added Kajol.

She also explained that she was certain to make her digital debut with Tribhanga when she saw director Renuka Shahane’s smart understanding of her three protagonists. Kajol also said that she can totally relate to her character Anu as they both feel love, hate and passion deeply. “Though it was tiring to play her, it was not difficult to understand her,” added the actor. Talking about shooting for the women-led film featuring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, she said it was a novel experience for her. “The best thing about being on set with such strong women was that there was no insecurity,” Kajol stated.

The web film portrays the interpersonal dynamics between three women, who belong to three different generations and battle societal expectations. Talking about women battling judgement, the actress said that she considers herself lucky as she grew up in an environment that backed gender equality. “My father [Shomu Mukherjee] was against me getting married at 24. He said that I should work more before I tie the knot. My mom [Tanuja] was my biggest supporter, and told me to go with my gut. I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do,” she added. The actress further said that she didn’t have to face patriarchy.

She also passed down the importance of being independent to daughter Nysa. “My mother made me independent, and my daughter is as independent as I am,” Kajol concluded.

