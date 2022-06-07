Kajol reveals she never wanted to enter the film industry: Wanted a job that would give me regular pay cheques

Kajol and her mother Tanuja are all set to join Sachin Khedekar for a special episode of Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi version of KBC. The episode will go on air on June 11, however, now, the makers of the show have released a promo for the show. In it, the mother-daughter duo shared some fun anecdotes about their lives, in which Kajol also revealed how she never had plans of entering the Bollywood industry and becoming an actress.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress said that she always wanted a job that would give her regular pay cheques, every month. Host Sachin Khedekar reacted to Kajol and said: "I am so glad today that you did not pick any other profession than acting. Otherwise, we all would have missed your stunning performances in the Bollywood cinema." Tanuja is also seen pulling her daughter's leg and said, “Think about the people in her office." Her statement left the host and the audience laughing out loud.

Check out the promo video HERE:

In another video, the actress also talked about how she would get scolded by her mother Tanuja as a child. To which, Tanuja replied and said that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress would never listen to her. She said, “She would always be lost in her own world. And if you tell her something, she would stare at you with her big eyes." Later, the show's host asked Kajol if she was scared of her mother while growing up. Kajol immediately replied, "Yes." Tanuja then called her daughter a “liar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Currently, she is working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. It is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

