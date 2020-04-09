Kajol reveals she is passing her time during quarantine by rereading from her library; See Photo

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Kajol reveals she is spending this quarantine period by rereading her library. Check it out.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown of 21 days. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. The majority of celebrities are using this time to interact with their fans through social media. Talking about Kajol, from sharing stunning throwback pictures to revealing tips on how to spend this quarantine period, the actress has been entertaining her fans with her amazing posts.

Recently, Kajol shared a hilarious selfie of her posing with a book. In the picture shared, Kajol is hiding her face behind the book and all we can see is Kajol's eyes behind her green colour framed specks. The actress is spending her time reading a book based on Raavan. Sharing the pic, the Tanhaji actress wrote, "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working ! #pickabook #friendsforlife." Meanwhile, recently, Kajol had shared memes of herself by sharing tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period. From spending time with your pets to reading a book, the Dilwale actress has given some great ideas in a hilarious way.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Check out Kajol's post here:

