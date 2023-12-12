Kajol reveals she wanted to play Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'Karan Johar told me to shut up'
Kajol revealed she wanted to portray Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and engaged in a disagreement with Karan Johar over it. However, he did not relent on her request. Read more!
Kajol endeared herself to millions with her portrayal of the tomboyish Anjali in Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which has earned cult status over the years. Released in 1998, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Rani Mukerji as Tina.
Kajol's performance as Anjali earned her a well-deserved Filmfare Award for Best Actress. However, in a recent interview on Rajeev Masand's Netflix Actors' Roundtable, Kajol revealed that she initially desired to play Rani's role in the film, but Karan Johar didn't accede to her request.
Kajol contested with Karan Johar for Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
During the conversation, Kajol shared, "I fought in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I fought with Karan Johar, I wanted to play Tina's role, and he was like, 'No. You are playing Anjali.' I was like, 'But I want to play Tina's role. You don't know what I will do with Tina.' Karan told me to shut up. I fought with him tooth and nail for 45 minutes, but he refused categorically."
Sidharth Malhotra, also part of the roundtable, injected humor into the situation, expressing his satisfaction with how the film eventually unfolded.
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol portrays the character of Anjali, who shares a close friendship with Rahul. Anjali harbors unspoken feelings for Rahul, her best friend, while Rahul, in turn, develops a romantic interest in Tina, a newcomer to the college. Eventually, Rahul and Tina get married, leaving Anjali heartbroken. Distraught, Anjali decides to leave college.
However, fate takes a turn, and years later, she reunites with Rahul, ultimately marrying him after Tina's demise. The film beautifully unfolds a tale of love, friendship, and destiny.
Kajol's work front
Kajol, who recently delivered a poignant performance in a segment of Lust Stories 2, left a lasting impact with her portrayal. Prior to that, she graced the screen in Salaam Venky, a heartfelt slice-of-life drama directed by Revathi. The film narrates the touching true story of a mother's unwavering efforts to ensure that her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, embraces life to the fullest.
The excitement surrounding the actress grows as she gears up for her next project, Do Patti, which happens to be the debut production venture of Kriti Sanon. Additionally, the actress has the film Sarzameen in the pipeline, a project that will mark the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan.
