Kajol reveals tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period; Shares memes of herself

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kajol shares some interesting memes of herself revealing tips on how to stay sane during this quarantine period. See pics

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown of 21 days. While people are using this quarantine period by discovering their hidden talents or by trying out something new, some are still wondering about what to do during this period. Well, don't worry as Kajol has shared some tips on how to make the best use of this quarantine period. Sharing a few memes of herself, Kajol wrote, "Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!"

Sharing a throwback picture with a dog from one of her photoshoot, Kajol wrote, "Get pet-friendly, there no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom." Later sharing a pic of herself where she is listening to some records, the actress wrote, "Discover new hobbies!" Posting a selfie with Nene, Kajol wrote, "Stay connected with your friends through video calls." The Dilwale actress tweeted, "Spend some quality time with the fam!" by sharing an adorable photo with , Yug and Nysa.

Requesting fans to start reading something new, Kajol shared another throwback picture from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where she is holding a book in her hand. She tweeted, "Read it increases knowledge!!" Sharing a pic, where the actress is taking some nap on the sets in between the shots, Kajol wrote, "Catch up on some sleep." The most important tip that Kajol shared was, "Zip it and don't spread rumours."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare, while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a great run at the box office.

