Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples in B-town. These two may not be that active on social media but that does not stop them from showering love on each other through their posts. Recently during an interview, The Trial actress shared an inside story of her wedding. She revealed that she asked her husband to tell the pandit to hurry up during their wedding. Read below to know the details.

Kajol reveals why she asked Ajay Devgn to tell the pandit hurry up during their wedding

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Kajol was asked about her wedding. The actress said that she was a "relaxed bride" at her wedding, not being “stressed” but that lasted not for too long. She recalled getting restless when the pundit was taking too long and asked her actor partner Ajay Devgn to tell him to speed up the wedding process.

Recalling the moment Kajol said, "While we were doing the wedding, I’d tell Ajay to tell the pundit, ‘Just hurry up please!’ It was taking so long, and we got married in two customs– we had the Maharashtrian wedding and the regular ‘saath pheras’ . I was not stressed out. I was like, ‘Just hurry up now, I can’t sit here for too long!”

The actress further added that she was not stressed out before as she said, "My two sisters had organised my whole wedding. From flowers, people to invitations, everything. I had a blast; they were very stressed out, my whole family was stressed out because they were organising everything. I, on the other hand, sat down for my make up which Mickey Contractor was doing and was fine and ready. I would be like, ‘Achcha theek hai, kaha pe jaan hai abhi, kya karna hai, kaise shot dena hai."

Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay got married on 24 February 1999 in an intimate ceremony with not more than 50 guests. They are parents to 20-year-old daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Work-wise, Kajol recently made her OTT debut and was seen in two consecutive projects. She starred in Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories 2 and the legal drama thriller The Trial.

