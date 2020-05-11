Kajol REVEALS why she is a 'good mom' as she wishes her mum Tanuja on Mother's Day; See POST

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajol shared an adorable perfect selfie with her mom Tanuja expressing how grateful she is to have her.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. Recently, the actress shared a still from one of her movies and revealed her lockdown stories. Kajol wrote, "When Sunday and Monday are just the same...#lockdownstories #WaybackWednesday."

And now on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajol shared an adorable picture with her mom Tanuja. In the pic shared, Tanuja and Kajol both look gorgeous as they smile while clicking a selfie. The two look stunning flashing their million-dollar smile and give major mother-daughter goals. Expressing how grateful she is, Kajol wrote, "Me n mom mom n me me n mom mom n me....Never ending of infinity. I am a good mom today because I had the most awesome blueprint to follow. Grateful everyday." As soon as Kajol posted the picture, her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "My lovelies".

Recently, Kajol decided to reconnect with her fans and hold a quick Q&A session. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Who else is bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people everyday? let’s make this lockdown interesting for all of us. Use the #AskKajol and shoot your questions! I’ll try to answer as many as I can." In no time, Kajol's fans were up to the task and began shooting their questions. This also resulted in #AskKajol trending on Twitter for quite sometime. From films to how she is spending her time amid lockdown, Kajol was posed with varied questions.

Check out Kajol's post here:

