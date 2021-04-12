Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn performs to her hit songs in a viral video from her school event; Watch VIDEO

A video has gone viral on the internet where Ajay Devgn’s and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is performing on Kajol’s superhit songs at her school event in a group dance performance.

is one of the most talked-about star kids of her generation considering she is the daughter of two superstars and Kajol. In a video that has gone viral, Nysa could be stopped in the green skirt in a group dance performance where she is acing the superhit songs of Kajol from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham called Bole Chudiyan and Sajda from My Name is Khan. Nysa closed the performance with the chest-thumping number Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met.

The video seems to be from Nysa’s school in Singapore, where she is studying for a few years now. Nysa performs the Hindi film songs on a foreign land with about 10 other girls dressed similarly. Nysa and her friends perform excellently, and fans on social media have since gone on to make numerous positive comments. Some of the fans have compared Nysa’s performance to Kajol’s extraordinary dance and that her recreation is almost on par with the original. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have kept Nysa away from the media spotlight and have not disclosed her plans to join the Hindi film industry.

Click here to watch the full video.

Nysa joined Ajay, Kajol, and brother Yug in Mumbai last year when the lockdown occurred to spend time with the family. Nysa returned to Singapore in September when the lockdown was lifted and she was accompanied by Kajol. On the work front, Kajol played an integral role in Tribhanga though the film was poorly received by the critics and audiences. Ajay has seven films lined up including Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Thank God, and Mayday.

Credits :nysadevganx

