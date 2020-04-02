Kajol’s latest post about how her photo sessions start out one way and end up another is relatable AF

Sharing a collage, Kajol reveals how her photo sessions start from her laugh and finally end after she poses with a normal smile on the camera.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown of 21 days. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. The majority of celebrities are using this time to interact with their fans through social media. Talking about Kajol, the actress has been sharing some stunning throwback pictures on her Instagram account during this quarantine period. Recently, the actress interacted with her fans by asking for the best ideas to chill at home.

And now, Kajol has shared a collage of her pictures in which the actress is showing her different types of smile. In the first two picture which is a candid one, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress who is known for her amazing and hilarious laugh, is laughing out loud instead of posing for the camera. But later the actress actually calms down and is donning a normal smile while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "My photo sessions usually start out one way and end up another. One out of three isn’t bad though..." We all are aware that Kajol is among those actresses who can't control her laugh and her photo and caption prove it yet again.

(Also Read: Kajol asks her fans for best ideas to chill at home and shares her throwback photo from Sapnay)

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More