Kajol says DDLJ and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 'spoilt' Karwa Chauth for men and women; Here’s why

Bollywood actress Kajol is on a roll! The actress, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, will soon be seen in the upcoming courtroom series The Trial. With a career span of over 3 decades, Kajol has starred in a number of blockbuster Bollywood movies, such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), among others. The actress co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in both these films. In a recent interview, she said that she feels both these films have spoilt the festival of Karwa Chauth for men and women.

Kajol on why DDLJ and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have spoilt Karwa Chauth

While speaking with Humans Of Cinema, Kajol said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge have both set expectations for men and women to wear good clothes, whereas earlier it used to be a simple ceremony. “Karwa Chauth in K3G and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women. Now they have to wear good clothes. Earlier, it was just a simple ceremony. Suddenly Karwa Chauth became this big function, a fashion deal where everyone has to get dressed. Women have to wear jewellery, poori dukaan ban kar baith jaao bas. Bhookh bhi chalegi as long as you are looking good while you are starving,” she said.

She further added that many women come to her and tell her that they have spoilt Karwa Chauth for them. She added that people also now want to know how celebs are celebrating Karwa Chauth. “Now even paparazzi come outside our house to see ki chaand ko dekha ya nahi iss saal,” she said.

Kajol will soon make her web series debut with The Trial, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.

