Kajol says it felt like 'March to November was just a 15 minute thing' as she enters the month of December

As we enter into the last month of 2020, Bollywood actress Kajol has something to say about this year. She has also shared a beautiful picture of herself.

We are on the verge of entering into the New Year as the year 2020 is almost coming to an end. During the initial few months of this year, we were almost jailed at our home due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Now as we enter into the last month of 2020, Bollywood actress Kajol has something to say about it. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and in the caption of her post, she has mentioned how quickly this year went by.

Kajol can be seen donning a white attire in the picture, However, Kajol’s expression in the still steals the show. While sharing the post, she writes, “It felt like March - November was just a 15min thing... #just2020things #ItsDecember (sic).” Soon after Kajol shared the post, actress Renuka Shahane totally agreed with what the DDLJ actress has to say about this year. Renuka wrote in the comments section,“So true.” The post has been liked by several celebs like , , Tanishaa Mukerji, Vatsal Sheth and others.

Kajol is known for her hilarious captions. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, she shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote, “Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with n patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!! (sic).”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film titled Devi. It also starred Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi in key roles. Her last Bollywood venture was Tanhaji opposite husband .

