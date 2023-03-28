Kajol says she will always support daughter Nysa Devgan and is ‘proud’ of her: She’s 19, and is having fun

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan may not have a public Instagram account, but she already has a massive fan following on social media. She has a number of fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram, and her fans love to see pictures of her shared by the paparazzi, or photos of her partying with her friends that surface on the social media platform. Needless to say, Nysa has massive popularity, and her mother Kajol feels very proud of her.

Kajol on daughter Nysa Devgan’s popularity

When asked how she feels about Nysa Devgan’s popularity, Kajol told Hindustan Times, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes.” She further added that Nysa is 19 years old, and that she supports her daughter’s freedom of choice. Kajol said she will always be there to support Nysa. “All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her,” she said.

Nysa Devgan’s glamorous pictures

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, pictures of Nysa Devgan looking gorgeous in a red Anita Dongre lehenga set had gone viral on Instagram! Fans thought she looked a lot like Kajol in the breathtaking pictures. Nysa was seen in a beautiful organza lehenga that featured geometric patterns and beautiful sequin work. She paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse that had a plunging neckline. Nysa looked simply stunning, and fans were in awe of her beauty. “She got it from her mama,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “She is looking like her mom Kajol here.”

