Kajol shares an adorable selfie with mom Tanuja as they nail their pout game; PIC

Kajol has been known for her powerful screen presence, amazing personality, and of course, her outstanding performances. She had her first commercial success with the 1993 movie, Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has featured in many popular movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, Helicopter Eela, and many others. The actress is an active social media user and always shares updates about her life with fans.

Earlier today, Kajol shared an adorable picture with her mother-actress Tanuja on her social media handle from their brunch date which was also joined by her sister-actor Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo are seen nailing their pout game. Sharing it, she wrote a quirky caption that read, "It don’t matter if ur black or white or red! Kiss me anyways"

Check out Kajol's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha actress was last seen in the 2021 film, Tribhanga, in which, she played the role of Anuradha Apte co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar which also marked her digital debut, directed by Renuka Shahane. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi which also featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

Next, she will star in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. The film is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

