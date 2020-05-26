Kajol shares a BTS 'pre shoot' picture with Aamir Khan as Fanaa clocks 15 years today; See Post

As Fanaa clocks 15 years today, Kajol shared a BTS picture with Aamir Khan which was taken before they kickstarted the shooting of the film.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. Yesterday on the occasion of her bestie 's birthday, Kajol shared an stunning throwback picture with the filmmaker where the two look amazing as they strike a pose for the camera.

And today, as Fanaa clocks 15 years, Kajol took us down a memory lane as she shared a BTS picture with her co-star which was taken before they kickstarted the shooting of the film. In the picture shared, we can see Aamir looking charming in a clean shaved look and neatly combed hair, on the other hand, Kajol looks gorgeous in a blacktop. The two are seen holding scripts in their hand as they share an adorable smile while looking at each other in this candid picture. Sharing the BTS photo, Kajol wrote, "#14YearsOfFanaa. Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there."

For the uninitiated, the movie which was released on 26 May 2006 was directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kajol, with , , Kirron Kher and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Aamir plays the role of a tourist guide in New Delhi named Rehan Khan, while Kajol plays a blind Kashmiri woman, Zooni Ali Beg. Both fall in love but are separated by a terrorist attack that reportedly kills Rehan. It is later revealed that he was not killed, but is in fact a Kashmiri insurgent whose real name is Rehan Qadri, and is the mastermind behind the attacks. Seven years later, his organization, known as the "IKF", sends him on a mission in Kashmir, where he once again, in a strange twist of fate, meets Zooni.

Fanaa was one of the most expensive Bollywood films during its time of release. Aamir and Kajol were paired opposite each other for the first time with this film. It also marked the comeback of Kajol, who was last seen in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the year 2001. Fanaa received positive reviews and became a commercial success.

