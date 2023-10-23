Kajol shares candid post with ‘OG clothes horse’ Jackie Shroff from Durga Puja festivities; PICS

The auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri culminates today. The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the holy occasion. While Durga Puja is also going on in various parts of the country, our Bollywood celebs are also celebrating the festival with much enthusiasm. Several Bollywood celebs including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif amongst others were seen at a pandal for the Puja. Recently, Kajol shared several happy and candid pictures and a video from the pandal as she met veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

Kajol drops a post with Jackie Shroff from the Durga Puja festivities

Today, on October 23, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of happy photographs and a video with the veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The clicks are from their Durga Puja celebrations at the Pandal in the city. Needless to say, the happiness of meeting each other is clearly visible on the faces of both the actors.

In a series of pictures, Kajol and Jackie Shroff can be seen flashing wide smiles while striking happy poses for the camera. The actress can be seen warmly sharing a hug with the veteran actor and in one of the videos posted by Kajol, Jackie can be energetically saying, Jai Durga Maa, happiness always full power, Jai maai ki, chinta kaai ki,” leaving Kajol in hysterical laughter and two continues talking.

She captioned the post, “To the OG clothes horse… The best dressed and kindest man around @apnabhidu”. She also added hashtags like #durgapuja #mahanavmi #bhidu #apnabhidu #jackieshroff

Kajol and Jackie Shroff dressed best in their traditional outfits

At the Durga Puja, Kajol looked gorgeous in her traditional best in a beige saree with an embroidered border which she paired with a matching embellished blouse. The actress opted for maroon bangles in her arms with a red bindi. She accessorized her look with a piece of intricate jewelry. In addition to this, for the hairdo, the actress tied a hair bun with a center partition.

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, looked great in a white shirt with a yellow kurta over it and white fitted pajama. He wore black eyeglasses and a multicolored scarf on his head.

The two were seen standing with goddess Durga in the background.

Actors Jackie Shroff was also seen enjoying the festivities with Rani Mukerji as the two were seen grooving to the tunes of dhol.

