Kajol shares a happy pic with her team post being invited to be a member of the Oscars panel; Fans send wishes

Kajol has been grabbing all the limelight after she made it to the headlines recently for being invited to be a member of the Oscars panel. It is a big moment for her and her family. Ajay Devgn indeed is a proud husband. He took to his social media handles to express his excitement for Kajol’s success. And now the actress has finally taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her looking happy and excited as she poses with her team.

In the picture, we can see Kajol sitting in the middle wearing a white kurta with grey stripes. She has a girl gang, her team sitting on both her sides. All of them look super happy and why wouldn’t they be? After all, it is an occasion of happiness for the entire team. Sharing this picture, Kajol wrote, “DO NOT CONCENTRATE ON THE SMILES AND STRIPES. Look at the wallpaper! #idareyou.” Fans too took to the comments section and congratulated the actress.

Check out Kajol’s post:

For the unversed, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 28 invited several actors including Kajol to be members of an Oscar panel comprising 397 eminent movie personalities. They are among 53 invitees from outside the US. Deadline.com reported that the 2022 invitees include 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners and that 44 per cent of them were women while 37 per cent were from underrepresented communities.

On the other hand, Kajol is working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. It is reportedly centred around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

ALSO READ: Kajol & Tanuja make for the prettiest mother-daughter duo on the sets of a show; WATCH