Rishi Kapoor's demise: Kajol shares a heartwarming post; Recalls sharing the screen with him in Fanaa
Once again Bollywood woke up to sad news as Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning. The veteran actor had been battling cancer and had returned home only a few months ago after being treated for the same in New York. 67-year-old, Rishi Kapoor was fit and fine until yesterday when he was hospitalised and had trouble breathing. The news of his sudden demise was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, who expressed his sorrow on losing his friend.
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Lata Mangeshkar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and several other actors from the industry have expressed their grief. Kajol too has shared a heartwarming post on Rishi Kapoor's demise and has recalled sharing the screen with him in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Raju Chacha, and Fanaa. Kajol's first film with Rishi Kapoor was Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi where she played his daughter. Rishi Kapoor and Kajol once again played father-daughter in 2006 film Fanaa.
"The most amazing actor whose every performance blew me away! From meeting him as a child to working with him in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Raju Chacha, and then Fanaa and finally laughing with him at all the various award functions. Mad cool and funny. You will be missed #RIPRishiKapoor," Kajol captioned her post.
Kajol also shared a few stills of herself with Rishi Kapoor from the three films in which both the actors starred together and reminisced the good time on sets.
