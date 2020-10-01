  1. Home
Kajol shares her throwback picture and asks 'Is it October already?' Says people will wish her Christmas too

Kajol has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her earlier days in the film industry.
Mumbai
Kajol, who is an avid social media user, has treated her fans with a perfect throwback Thursday post. However, her witty caption is winning hearts on the internet. Today, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her earlier days in the film industry. The throwback picture is a close-up shot and the actress looks stunning as usual in the same. It seems the picture is from one of her old films.

While sharing the picture, in the caption, Kajol wrote, “Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too! #TheYear2020”.

Have a look at Kajol’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too! #TheYear2020

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Soon after the actress posted the picture along with the hilarious caption, one of her fans commented, “2020 is a strange year. Best wishes for you, you are a wonderful, beautiful, kind and interesting women and actress.” Another fan wrote, “Merry Christmas in advance.”

Recently, the Fanaa actress has celebrated her mother and veteran actress Tanuja’s birthday. Kajol shared a beautiful picture with her and wrote a heart-warming caption. She wrote, “When I’m with you I’m standing with an army” . Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby”.

On the work front, Kajol is yet to announce her next project. The actress was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Also Read: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug celebrates birthday by planting saplings, doting parents share adorable posts

Credits :Kajol Instagram

