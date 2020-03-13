Kajol shares a hilarious meme from DDLJ as she spreads awareness about Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As coronavirus outbreak has taken over the nation, Kajol chose to spread awareness about the virus but with a DDLJ twist.

Coronavirus has been declared as the pandemic by the World Health Organisation and it has created a panic like situation in India as well. While the government has been taking necessary measures to spread awareness, the industrywalas have also been doing their bit to keep fans aware of the precautionary measures. Several celebrities are seen urging the fans to wear masks, avoid social gatherings and stay safe. And now joining the league is Kajol who too is been spreading awareness about COVID-19 in her own way.

The diva, who is an avid social media user, has been known for her witty humour and her quirky posts often leave the fans amused. This time, Kajol’s recent post was in context with the coronavirus outbreak but it had a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge twist. She shared a meme from the iconic train scene from the movie wherein in was seen lending his hand to Kajol. However, this the diva had a hand sanitizer in her hand and it appeared like she was giving it to SRK in the meme. Sharing the mem Kajol wrote, “Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing. #staysafefromcoronavirus #MemeMe.”

Take a look at Kajol’s post on coronavirus:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Credits :Instagram

