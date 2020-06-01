Kajol shares a monochrome picture as she wishes to have a 'nonpolluted future'

Kajol has shared a monochrome picture of her looking outside while standing in the balcony amid lockdown.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures.

After treating fans with an upside-down selfie of hers and asking if there is a right way to selfie, Kajol has recently shared a monochrome picture of her gazing out while standing at a balcony. In the blacks nd white picture shared, we can see the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress donning a black dress and cool sunglasses is standing at her balcony looking gorgeous as always. But it is Kajol's caption that has grabbed our attention. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Looking at the future which isn't so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted." Due to the lockdown, with everyone being at home and factories and industries being shut, the world is filled with less pollution and clean air.

Meanwhile, last month, Kajol celebrated as she crossed 10 million fans on Instagram. Sharing a dance video of hers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol wrote, "This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much !Gratefully, yours Kajol."

Check out Kajol's post here:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Credits :Instagram

