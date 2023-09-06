Kajol shares parenting tips; reveals why kids Nysa and Yug are not 'afraid' to try new things

Kajol is one of the rare Bollywood stars who enjoyed unmatched stardom in Bollywood over the years. The marriage and motherhood did not restrict the actress in any way, and she has balanced her acting career and personal life with so much perfection. Kajol decided to be choosy with the projects she picked and focus more on family life after she and her hubby Ajay Devgn welcomed their wonderful kids, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Recently, the DDLJ actress dropped some major parenting tips and revealed why her children are not 'afraid' to try new things in life.

Kajol reveals why her kids are not 'afraid' to try new things

In her recent appearance on the Soul Safar with Bhaav show, Kajol opened up about her parenting style and dropped a couple of tips. The Fanaa actress strongly believes that it is important for parents to be a friend and confidant to their children, in every step of their lives. “Both my children today, are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, Mom’s got our backs’. And I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it," said the Bollywood star.

Kajol credits mom Tanuja for her parenting style

In her chat with host Bhaavesh Gandhi, Kajol also credited her mother, veteran actress Tanuja for her parenting style and beliefs. According to the actress, it was her mother who instilled the quality of accepting everything and everyone without any judgment or bias, right from her childhood.

"My mother had this uncanny ability to accept pretty much everything around her. I don’t think she ever gave us a basis for any kind of -ism. Whether it had to do with color, gender, or whatever. I had one of the most amazingly forward-thinking upbringings," recalled the Salaam Venky actress. "We grew up with the fact that everything was okay. Everything was a norm. At the same time, gave me the right to live as and how I please. It’s all ok as long as you are not going out and hurting somebody, or doing something horrible," Kajol concluded.

