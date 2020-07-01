Kajol shares a picture of herself with a new friend on social media

  1. Home
Amid the lockdown, actress Kajol has found a new friend at home, and introduced her new-found buddy on Instagram.
Kajol uses social media to share glimpses of her lockdown moments. Now, in a post, Kajol introduced her friend.

"Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house," Kajol captioned a new post on Instagram.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Did you find one too? #MeWhenI #NewFoundFriend

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

She also shared a picture of herself with a friend -- which is an artifact.

Recently, Kajol shared that lockdown is changing the way we think about hair. She posted a picture where she is seen flaunting brown locks.

"#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.

