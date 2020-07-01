Kajol shares a picture of herself with a new friend on social media

Amid the lockdown, actress Kajol has found a new friend at home, and introduced her new-found buddy on Instagram.

Kajol uses social media to share glimpses of her lockdown moments. Now, in a post, Kajol introduced her friend.

"Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house," Kajol captioned a new post on Instagram.

She also shared a picture of herself with a friend -- which is an artifact.

Recently, Kajol shared that lockdown is changing the way we think about hair. She posted a picture where she is seen flaunting brown locks.

"#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.

Also Read Kajol reveals her favourite character till date, what she loves about Shah Rukh Khan & best thing about 2020

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×