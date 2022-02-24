Kajol shares a quirky anniversary post for Ajay Devgn as they complete 23 years of marriage

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have all the reasons to be in the celebratory mood today. After all, the power couple is celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary and they are showered by immense love from their fans across the world. In fact, the social media is abuzz with love filled tributes to Ajay and Kajol. Amid this, Kajol has shared a beautiful throwback pic of herself with the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor to send anniversary love to her main man.