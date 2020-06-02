Kajol shares a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge looking back to the days 'when we dressed up to go out'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kajol treated fans with a still from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge reminiscing the good old days when everyone dressed up to go out.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. The actress has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life and has her social media game on point. Recently, recently the Fanaa actress had shared a monochrome picture of her gazing out while standing at a balcony.

And today, Kajol treated fans with a throwback picture from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the picture shared, we can see the actress looks pretty donning a green coloured Indian lehenga with a dupatta on her head. This still is from the song Mehndi Lagake Rakhna from the movie when Simran (Kajol) gets engaged to Kuljeet Singh (Parmeet Sethi). Sharing this amazing photo, Kajol wrote, "Flashback to when we dressed up to go out.. #Lookingback." For the uninitiated, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge directed by Aditya Chopra released on 20 October 1995.

The movie starring and Kajol revolves around Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Raj tries to win over Simran's family so the couple can marry, but Simran's father has long since promised her hand to his friend's son. DDLJ became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

