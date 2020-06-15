  1. Home
Kajol shares a stunning selfie as she flaunts her voluminous hair and gorgeous smile amid lockdown

Kajol treated fans with a gorgeous selfie of hers where the actress is seen flaunting her hair calling it as her 'hairy selfie'
Kajol shares a stunning selfie as she flaunts her voluminous hair and gorgeous smile amid lockdown
Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. Recently, the actress again interacted with fans on "#ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol." Sharing a picture of her holding a cup of tea, she wrote, "Pencil me into your diary & come have a cup of tea with me. I want to know what you guys have been upto so headover to twitter, use #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol & lets chit-chat!‬ ‪Credits - Yug‬."

And today, Kajol has treated fans with a stunning selfie of hers. In the photo shared we can see the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress looking gorgeous donning a blue top flaunting her voluminous hair as she leaves it open, She has paired up her look with her million-dollar smile donning red lipstick. But it is Kajol's caption that has grabbed our attention. The actress wrote, "#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!" As soon as the actress shared her picture, fans have been showering hearts on the post.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: When Kajol had almost signed and then declined Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya)

Recently, Kajol had shared a monochrome picture of her gazing out while standing at a balcony. In the blacks and white picture shared, we can see the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress donning a black dress and cool sunglasses is standing at her balcony looking gorgeous as always. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Looking at the future which isn't so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

