Kajol shares a throwback picture of the 'three devis in her life'; Check it out

Kajol is currently soaring high on the success of her latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring and . The actress had portrayed the role of Savitribai Malusare, Tanaji Malusare's (played by Ajay Devgn) wife. Kajol is quite active on social media. The actress makes sure to entertain her fans with her amazing posts but what's more interesting is her caption. Kajol makes sure to write hilarious or quirky captions that leave her fans in splits.

Recently, Kajol shared a throwback picture on her Instagram post. In the photo, we can see Kajol standing with three other girls one of which is her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol is donning a pink and black checkered shirt with blue denim and is laughing out loud. She has tied up her hair and is posing for the camera with her 'Devi's'. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Throwback to I dont know when but these three #devi in my life. We grew up together through all our individual transformations they remain my Devi's #throwbackthursday #gurlsrule #igoturback."

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The film depicts Tanhaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Tanhaji has so far collected Rs 185.50 crore nett. The movie hit the theaters on 10th January 2020 clashing with starrer Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

