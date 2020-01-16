Kajol shares a throwback picture of 'the true feminists' Tanuja, Nutan and Shobhana Samarth from her family

Recently, Kajol has shared a throwback picture of her family. In the collage, we can see a throwback pic of herself with her mother Tanuja, her aunt Nutan, and her grandmother Shobhna Samarth.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Who I came from... the true feminists! #strongwomen #livelearnlove." Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented with lots of heart emoji's in the comment section. For the uninitiated, Shobhna Samarth was an actress, director and producer of Marathi ethnicity. In 1997, she was honoured with the Filmfare Special Award for her contribution to arts. Actress Nutan appeared in more than 70 Hindi films, many in starring roles. She was regarded as one of the finest female actors in the history of Indian cinema. Kajol's mother and actress Tanuja is a recipient of two Filmfare Awards. Her pairing with actors Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra used to be popular in the late 60s and early 70s.

Talking about Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, it is a historical period drama, based on the life of 17th century Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, and the film is directed by filmmaker Om Raut. In the film, Ajay Devgn is seen in the titular role of Tanaji, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji's general, and Kajol is seen as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the film.

