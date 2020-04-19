Kajol shares a throwback selfie from her trip to Paris and asks fans to spot the most famous heritage site

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kajol shares a throwback selfie from the time the actress had visited Paris and engages with fans by asking them to spot the famous heritage site.

Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been forced to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. Recently, Kajol shared an amazing throwback picture from the time when the actress had visited Paris.

Kajol has shared a selfie from a balcony in Paris and tried to show the Eiffel Tower which can be seen in the background. Kajol looks stunning in the selfie donning a black top with a pink and orange coloured shawl around her neck. The actress has paired up her look with orange coloured glasses and her million-dollar smile. Sharing the pic, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress wrote, "Throwback to Paris a few years back ... the most famous place there is very far in the background.. spotted it ?"

Recently, Kajol celebrated as she crossed 10 million fans on Instagram. Sharing a dance video of hers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol wrote, "This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much !Gratefully, yours Kajol."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

