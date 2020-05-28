Kajol shares an 'Upside down selfie in an upside down world' and wonders if there is a right way to click it

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kajol has treated fans with an upside-down selfie as she flaunts her adorable smile.

Due to the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been forced to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures. Recently, the actress took us down a memory lane as she shared a BTS picture with her co-star as Fanaa completed 15 years.

And today, Kajol has treated fans with an upside-down selfie of hers. Not only this but the actress has also asked her fans if there is a right way to selfie? In the picture shared, the actress looks amazing as she clicks an 'Ulta' selfie donning a black dress with her hair left open. Flaunting her million-dollar smile in this selfie, Kajol wrote, "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm . That’s a thought ! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement." As soon as Kajol posted the picture, fans have been showing heats on the post and calling her 'beautiful'.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of her bestie 's 48th birthday, Kajol had shared a stunning throwback picture with the filmmaker where the two look amazing as they strike a pose for the camera. Amid the lockdown, Kajol has been connecting with her fans through her social media accounts.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

