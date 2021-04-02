Kajol shares workaholic hubby Ajay Devgn’s PIC on his birthday as a wish; Says ‘Doing what makes him happiest’

Ajay Devgn has turned 52 years old today. Wishes are coming in for the actor on social media. The Golmaal actor is now gearing for his next released Maidaan.

Bollywood actor is celebrating his birthday today. As the actor turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in from all corners. Fans to celebrities all are taking to their social handles to wish the Singham actor on his special day. But on his birthday one wish which stole all limelight was from his wife and wonderful actress Kajol. The couple has been going strong still after so many years of marriage. Kajol took to her official Twitter handle and shared a picture of Ajay doing what he likes the most.

She wrote a wish for him, “Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always @ajaydevgn.” In the picture, Ajay Devgn, all dressed in formals, is seen holding a camera on his shoulder and shooting something. The actor is completely enjoying shooting the scene. Ajay Devgn, who rules millions of hearts because of his beautiful eyes, is gearing for his next release Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. He is also two times national award winner.

Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always@ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/PKNs8YeEY6 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 2, 2021

Coming to Ajay Devgn’s work front, Maidaan, a sports drama, features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The first look of the film had already been unveiled on social media. The movie is directed by Amit Rabindernath Sharma, who was recently tested positive for COVID 19.

