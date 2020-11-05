Kajol shoots a 'hunger game' series during her Karwa Chauth fast and it's too funny to miss it; See Pics

Kajol celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020 in Singapore and looked ravishing in a red saree for the festival. Check out her hilarious photoshoot below.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Wednesday, Bollywood was buzzing with celebrities and celebrity wives stepping out in their finest wear to mark the day. From to , many husbands of these star wives also fasted with them to celebrate Karwa Chauth. One such actress who observed the day was Kajol who looked ravishing in a red saree.

The actress, who is one of the most candid Bollywood personalities, celebrated the festival in Singapore as she is currently there with her daughter Nysa. Kajol also gave fans a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth look and shared a hilarious post which she titled as 'hunger game' series since breaking the fast is the highlight of the day.

Sharing a series of photos, Kajol showcased her different moods and admitting that by evening she was probably losing it. Kajol wrote, "Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!! (oh God, if not in the sky, at least show me the moon on my phone)!!!"

Check out Kajol's stunning Karwa Chauth look:

Kajol is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa who is studying in the country. The actress moved to Singapore around two to three months ago to be by her daughter's side given the coronavirus pandemic situation.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu celebrates Karwa Chauth with hubby Karan Singh Grover; Says ‘I am truly blessed for my love’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×