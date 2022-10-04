Kajol smiles as she poses with Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji and her son Yug from Durga Puja pandal; PIC

Durga Puja festivities are on in full swing and many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at a puja pandal in Mumbai. Kajol celebrated Durga Puja with her family and friends. On Monday, we also saw a glimpse of the Brahmastra team Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Mouni Roy visiting a pandal wherein we saw Kajol's mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherjee, Anurag Basu, Rani Mukerji, and Jaya Bachchan also present. Recently, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress also shared a family picture on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol is seen smiling as she posed with Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji and her son Yug. The Dilwale actress celebrates Durga Puja on a grand scale every year and gives her fans a sneak peek into her family festivities. Kajol has shared a heartwarming video of herself and her son Yug from the Maha Saptami puja festivities. "So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…," she captioned the video and added the hashtags “Durga Puja,” “Proud mom” and “Blessings received."