Kajol spills beans on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar; Find out

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi and never looked back. She delivered several super hit movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, and others. Apart from that, fans love her onscreen chemistry with actor Shah Rukh Khan. They were last seen together in the 2015 film Dilwale, which was helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She also gets along well with filmmaker Karan Johar and considers him as one of her closest friends. Nonetheless to say, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and, Karan Johar are one of the best trios industry has.

Recently, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the My Name Is Khan actress took to her social media to interact with her fans and asked them to take a pledge. Meanwhile, a fan asked her to make a film with Karan & SRK. To which, Kajol said, “That’s Karan’s pledge to take, wrong window guys.” Although, Kajol did not much spill about the collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar but it seems like fans do miss their chemistry on the silver screen.

See Kajol’s Instagram story:

To note, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked together in several movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Karan Arjun and others.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Tribhanga. Kajol played the role of Anuradha Apte and it also featured Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Gohil, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others.

