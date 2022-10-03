Kajol starrer Salaam Venky gets a release date; To hit the cinemas on 9th December 2022

For Kajol fans, the wait is finally over as the actress has announced the release date of her much-anticipated film Salaam Venky. Kajol shared the happy news on her social media handle. And, we can't hold on to our excitement. The film will be directed by Revathy and marks her first on-screen collaboration with Kajol. As per a PTI report, the film was earlier titled Last Hurrah. The project was announced in the month of October, last year. Meanwhile, Salaam Venky is slated to release in the theatres on 9th December 2022.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol captioned it: "And we have a date. Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022." Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges. Apart from Kajol, an incredible set of talented actors come together to showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances. While the other details of the film are under wraps, we are sure Kajol and Revathy will bring something substantial to the screen.

Check out the official announcement: