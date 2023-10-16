Kajol ’steps back into Anjali’s shoes’ as Shah Rukh Khan-Rani’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 25 years; fans react

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was helmed by director Karan Johar and was recently completed 25 years after its release. The film starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead roles and the audience still finds it to be their comfort film even after over two decades of its release. Notably, Kajol swept over the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of Anjali’s character in the film, and in a treat for fans, she recently recreated Anjali’s look and expressed elation on stepping into the iconic character's shoes after 25 years.

Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years: Kajol on recreating the look

The actress seems to be over the moon as the film celebrated its silver jubilee recently. Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol recently recreated her look of Anjali from the movie and shared it with her fans. She also reminisced her memories attached to the movie as she wrote while sharing the post, “Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years ( couldn’t find the basketball though ). So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies …” She further added how the fabulous music from the film continues to resonate even today and noted that the movie is and always will be a “labor of love”.

Fans go gaga on seeing Kajol as Anjali

The actress took social media by storm after she dropped glimpses of her as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after years of its release. Expressing elatement, a fan wrote, “Anjali is always Anjali. No one could've made me fall in love with that movie if it wasn't you.” Another fan commented, “Yeh meri ANJALI hai (This is my Anjali). Too cutieeee!!” Meanwhile, several other fans congratulated the actress as the movie clocked 25 years.

ALSO READ: 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Rani Mukerji thanks director Karan Johar; says, ‘Because of KKHH I’m a star’