Kajol is still in Christmas spirits; shares a video on social media

Bollywood actress Kajol is still in Christmas spirits, going by her social media post on Tuesday. In a boomerang video she has shared from Singapore, the actress is seen posing next to a Christmas tree.

"Spin and sparkle . Still feeling the Christmas dust on me ..... #lasttreeoftheseason," she wrote alongside the video.

Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with the film "Tribhanga", which is a Mumbai-set drama. The film tells the story of a family going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day.

The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in last year's historical action blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-starring husband .

Credits :IANS

